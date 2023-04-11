Live Radio
Work planned with drawbridge opening this week on Woodrow Wilson Bridge

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

April 11, 2023, 12:03 PM

Motorists using the Capital Beltway between Oxon Hill, Maryland, and Alexandria, Virginia, can expect overnight stops and lane closures later this week with routine maintenance planned, drawbridge openings and a ship passing at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has scheduled overnight work starting 11 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Work on the bridge will require periodic opening of the drawbridge, resulting in full traffic stops in both directions.

The traffic stops are expected to last 15 to 20 minutes each, and will occur several times overnight. The maintenance is necessary to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the drawbridge. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday.

Then, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the drawbridge will open for a planned boat passage on the Potomac River, which will require full traffic stops in both directions on the bridge. This stop will take approximately 20 minutes.

Motorists are advised to allow extra driving time overnight on Thursday and Friday to accommodate the delays.

MDOT SHA understands this work will inconvenience some travelers and asks all motorists to stay alert and be patient while passing through the area.

