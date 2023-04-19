National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: DC-area residents can offload unneeded meds this Saturday

Combing through your medicine cabinet might be a part of your spring cleaning and there's an opportunity to offload those unneeded medications Saturday at dozens of drop-off locations around the D.C. area .

Combing through your medicine cabinet might be a part of your spring cleaning, and there’s an opportunity to offload those unneeded medications Saturday at dozens of drop-off locations around the D.C. area.

In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), D.C.-area agencies are encouraging residents to drop off needed prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drop-offs are free and confidential.

The DEA says offloading those unwanted or expired meds can help reduce overdoses and make the community healthier.

Dozens of locations in the D.C. area are participating, including those in:

There’s also a drop-off site locator on the DEA’s website.

Participants can drop off tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of drugs. E-cigarettes and vaping devices (with the batteries removed) can be offloaded.

However, needles, pressurized cans and illicit drugs won’t be accepted. Liquids should be tightly sealed in their original container.

According to Maryland State Police, the department collected more than 570 pounds of unneeded prescription medications during a take back event last October.

More than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2022, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.