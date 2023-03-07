Live Radio
Home » Local News » 7 years later, missing…

7 years later, missing dog reunited with owner at Virginia animal shelter

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 9, 2023, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seven years after cute little pointy-eared dog named Starsky and his brother Hutch disappeared from a Fauquier County, Virginia, home, Starsky has been reunited with his owner.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was brought to the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter on March 3. The animal shelter said, “because of a microchip, we were able to contact his family who had long ago assumed he had passed away.”

In the video posted online, seconds after entering the room, Starsky gave his long-lost-owner a kiss, as she could be heard sobbing happily.

The shelter is reminding pet owners to have their animal friends microchipped, and never give up hope.

Starsky’s owner said she has renewed hope that Hutch will somehow find his way home, too.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up