Rainy night in DC area with some isolated storms

A storm system brought rain and high wind, making an impact on the Thursday afternoon commute, and the D.C. area could be in for more and maybe an isolated storm Thursday night. Here's what you need to know.

Showers mainly along U.S. 50 affected parts of Interstates 70, 270 and western Loudoun County, in Virginia, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Temperatures reached the mid-60s and is expected to taper off with some cooler evening showers.

Another round of rain with isolated thunderstorms will move in after midnight, as a strong cold front approaches the D.C. region, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. Showers and isolated storms will end before noon on Friday, as the cold front pushes through; and it will be sharply colder by the afternoon.

“Mild, windy and rainy; this will not feel like a February night at all,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Saturday will be cooler with sunshine and diminishing winds.

The rest of the weekend should stay mild, dry and partly cloudy with temperatures averaging 60.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers before midnight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Windy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms, ending by noon. Turning windy and colder in the afternoon. A morning high in the low to mid 60s, with temperatures falling into the 40s by sunset.

SATURDAY: Sunny with diminishing winds. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Becoming cloudy with a chance of showers by late in the day. Highs near 60 degrees.

Current Conditions