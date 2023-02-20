Fire safety tips if you live or work in a high-rise building

As investigators search for the cause of the deadly fire in a Silver Spring apartment building, fire officials are offering safety tips if you live or work in a high-rise.

Fire investigators in Maryland continue to look for the cause of a Saturday morning three-alarm fire in a Silver Spring high-rise apartment building that killed one woman, injured approximately 20, and displaced hundreds.

State fire marshal Brian Geraci told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that ‘one sprinkler head’ could have prevented the deadly fire. The Arrive Silver Spring complex was built before sprinkler heads were required, and the state code gives building owners until 2033 to retrofit them with the equipment.

Monday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer offered safety tips for those who live or work in high-rise buildings.

“People living in an apartment building need to think ahead and be prepared in the event of a fire,” Piringer said.

Bottom line, according to Piringer — if you hear a fire alarm or smell smoke, get out of the building. “Always use the stairs to get out, never the elevator.”

Residents should take some time to develop alternate escape routes: “Identify all the exits in your building,” he said. “Know two ways out, in case one is blocked by the fire or smoke.”

In the event both stairwells are filled with smoke, Piringer said it’s safer to stay where you are.

“Close the door, stay in your apartment, call the fire department to report your exact location, and gather in a room with a window…and wait for their arrival,” he said.

While waiting for fire crews, Piringer described actions you can take to deal with the dangerous smoke. “Use duct tape or towels to create a seal around the door if there’s a lot of smoke.”

“Stay by the window. If possible, you should open the window at the top and the bottom, so fresh air can get in. Don’t break the window — if smoke enters the room from outside the building, you won’t be able to protect yourself.”

Once fire crews arrive, “Signal firefighters — wave a flashlight or light-colored cloth at the window, and let firefighters know where you’re located.”