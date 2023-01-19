Weekend Road and Rail: What to watch out for in the DC area

If you're out and about this weekend in the D.C. area, here are some road work and closures you need to be on the lookout for.

Virginia

Transform 66 – Outside the Beltway

On Route 29 (Lee Highway) north and south from University Boulevard to Interstate 66: One lane will be closed for road widening on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On I-66 east from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to the Manassas Safety Rest Area, two lanes will be closed of overhead bridge work and drainage work from on Friday from 9 p.m. to Saturday, 5 a.m.

On Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) south from Fair Lakes Parkway to Route 29, two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift Friday, 10 p.m. to Saturday, 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 286 South will be closed for a traffic shift and barrier work on Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured before the closure to Route 286 North. Stay right to exit to Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive, turn left at the traffic signal onto Fair Lakes Parkway, then stay left and turn left at the traffic signal onto the ramp to Route 286 South.

The ramp on Route 286 South to I-66 East will also be closed for a traffic shift from Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m. Traffic will be directed farther south to Route 29 North, turn left at the second traffic signal, and follow signs to Route 286 North, then exit to I-66 East.

The ramp for I-66 West to Route 50 West will be closed for barrier removal Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m. Traffic will be directed to continue farther west to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South, stay to the right to I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 50 West.

Shreve Road from Pioneer Lane to Route 29 will be reduced to a single travel lane with a flagging operation for drainage work on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On the 495 Express Lanes South from the start of the express lanes (one-half-mile north of Exit 45-Route 267) to I-66, the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed nightly for overhead bridge work. The work will start Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.

On Interstate 49t to I-66 East, the ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-66 West (prior to the closure), exit to Nutley Street, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East. The work is from Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m.

The ramp from I-495 North to the 66 Express Lanes West will be closed for overhead bridge work on Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

On I-66 East at I-495, two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work from Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 a.m.

The ramp from the 66 Express Lanes East to I-495 North will be closed for overhead bridge work on Saturday, Jan. 21 at midnight until Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 a.m. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

On I-495 North, there will be triple right lane closures on northbound I-495 between Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion drive for sound wall removal to prepare for Scott’s Run bridge work. This will happen on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

On I-495 South, there will be triple right lane closures on southbound I-495 between Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive for sound wall beam removal, also to prepare for Scott’s Run bridge work.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will shift travel lanes on the northbound US 15 bridge over MD 77 (West Main Street) in Thurmont on Friday, Jan. 20, as part of the ongoing US-15 bridge rehabilitation project.

Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right lane and on Friday will shift traffic onto that side of the northbound US 15 bridge.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., crews will open the right lane on the new northbound US 15 bridge. At the same time, crews will close the left lane they can begin the bridge deck replacement on that side. All work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday.

For all ongoing roadwork projects check the MDOT SHA project portal here, or their homepage here.

There is continuing work on the Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges counties.

DC

If you’re driving around the District this weekend, here are some road closures to be aware of.

Several streets will be closed near the National Mall for the March for Life rally Friday. See the full list.

On Sunday, several streets in Chinatown will be closed from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for the Chinese New Year celebration. Get the full list of Northwest closures online.

Metro

Metro will have scheduled single-tracking on the Red Line between Dupont Circle and Van Ness for insulator replacement and grout pad renewal.

There will also be single-tracking on Blue and Silver lines between Stadium-Armory and Addison Rd for radio cable installation

There is also the continuing Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River, which still requires a Yellow Line Shutdown between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza..

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found online.