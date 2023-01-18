Freshwater fish caught in DC area, across US contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

It's not uncommon, especially in spring, to see anglers with lines in the water along parts of the Potomac River including the Tidal Basin. But new research warns that eating those fish comes with health risks.

Eating fish caught in freshwater in the D.C. area and across the U.S. could be harmful to your health, new research published in the journal Environmental Research on Tuesday warns.

It’s not uncommon, especially in spring, to see anglers with lines in the water along parts of the Potomac River. But the research indicates that freshwater fish in the U.S., including catfish, perch and smallmouth bass, are contaminated with so-called forever chemicals.

The levels of these forever chemicals found in freshwater fish could be dangerous to one’s health, according to the study, which was conducted by the Environmental Working Group. Potential effects include an increased risk of cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease and reproductive and developmental harms.

The risk of exposure to the chemicals holds true even for those who infrequently eat locally caught freshwater fish, the study said.

What are forever chemicals?

The term forever chemicals refers to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFOS) which are manufactured chemicals used in hundreds of industrial and consumer products including food packaging and waterproof fabrics.

They’re called forever chemicals because of their lingering presence in the environment and in bodies.

Eating freshwater fish was found to potentially expose the diner to a group of forever chemicals called perfluorooctane sulfonic acid. Those chemicals were, according to the study, “widely detected in freshwater fish across the United States.”

The median levels of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid detected in freshwater fish across the U.S. were 278 times higher than those in commercially relevant fish tested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The risks are particularly significant for communities that rely on fishing for sustenance and traditional cultural practices, including Indigenous and low-income communities, the study said.

The researchers said identifying and eliminating sources of human exposure to forever chemicals is a public health priority.

The full study is published on Science Direct’s website.