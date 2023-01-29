Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.

According to police, the victim said they got out of their vehicle to make contact with the car that hit them, when two people then got out of the Challenger, presented a firearm and demanded that the victim give over control of their vehicle.

One suspect drove off with the victim’s vehicle, while the other got back into the Dodge Challenger and fled the area. The victim’s cellphone had been left in their vehicle, preventing them from calling 911, police said.

After neighboring jurisdictions were alerted, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Baltimore, Maryland, according to police. No suspects have been apprehended.

Vienna police are working with D.C. and Baltimore police departments to identify the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact detectives at 703-255-6366.