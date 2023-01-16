Donate blood in DC area, get a free coffee and a breakfast wrap from Dunkin’

Get a little pick me up while donating blood in the D.C. area this month.

Dunkin’ of the DMV is giving out 20,000 coupons to “Free Coffee and Wake-Up Wrap for American Red Cross” donors to support winter blood collection during January, which happens to be National Blood Donor Month.

“During these challenging times, Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community,” said Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza.

“We are excited to once again team up with the American Red Cross and hope that by providing donors with a delicious Dunkin’ Hot or Iced Coffee and satisfying Wake Up Wrap we can help encourage our community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives,” Icaza said.

The coupon is valid for those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need and is redeemable for a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free egg and cheese “Wake-Up Wrap.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.