Tips for environmentally safe de-icing as winter weather approaches

What can you do to be environmentally responsible when it comes to using salt to de-ice this winter?

By mid-week, the D.C. area could see a little snow or ice from a big weather system out West.

The main concern will be a brief period of sleet or freezing rain, which could cause some icy spots on the road Thursday.

That means it may be time to start thinking about de-icing responsibly.

Sodium chloride, also known as rock salt, will melt ice quickly, but, eventually, the salt washes into waterways where it can harm plants, soil and wildlife.

So what can you do to be environmentally responsible when it comes to using salt to de-ice this winter?