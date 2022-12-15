Commanders to pay for fans’ Metro fares after Sunday Night game vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders know Sunday night game against their NFC East foe New York Giants is a colossal matchup at FedEx Field. To help ensure that fans have no issue filling up the stadium for their biggest game of the season, the Commanders are making the commute easier on the fans.

Commanders to pay for fans’ Metro fares after SNF game vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders are partnering with D.C. Metro to extend service until 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning to accommodate fans attending the game. Typically, the Metro ends Sunday service at midnight.

The Commanders are also covering the cost of fares for all fans and Metro customers who stay through the end of the game.

“This is an important game, and we are proud to do everything we can to make sure our Burgundy & Gold family can show up, pack the stands, and stay loud through the entirety of the game,” Commanders’ co-owner Tanya Snyder said in a team release. “We encourage our fans to arrive early and stay late to cheer on the team to victory, knowing a reliable transportation option is free and available to get them home safely.”

During the extended hours on Sunday night into Monday morning, Morgan Boulevard Station and Downtown Largo will be the only stations where fans can enter the Metro. All other stations will be exit only.

So, the Commanders are as tuned into how important Sunday’s matchup is as are the millions of Burgundy & Gold supporters nationwide. Both squads have the same record (7-5-1), and with few games remaining in the regular season, a clash against one another will have critical implications on the playoff race for the pair.