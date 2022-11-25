Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Black Friday starts with rain in DC area but gives way to a clear afternoon

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 25, 2022, 12:03 AM

D.C.-area shoppers who plan on getting out the door early on Black Friday will need to pack an umbrella or a rain jacket.

But here’s something to be thankful for: The skies will clear up in the afternoon.

A cold front passing through the D.C. area will bring clouds and showers Thursday night, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford, “but by Friday afternoon, skies will start to clear, and it will become breezy.”

Small Business Saturday will be another good day for shopping or just getting out and enjoying the holiday weekend. Expect “a good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s,” Stinneford said.

But the end of the holiday weekend will be wet, as rain moves back into the D.C. region Sunday afternoon.

The forecast

Friday: Morning showers, but clear and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a passing shower. Breezy and mild. Highs near 60.

Current weather

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

