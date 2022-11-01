1 dead, 1 injured after car drives into Potomac River

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a car drove into the Potomac River on the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night.

According to U.S. Park Police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Columbia Island off Humpback Bridge. A helicopter flew over the scene as D.C. Fire and EMS assisted rescue crews at the scene.

In a tweet, Arlington Fire and EMS said two people were removed from the car. Both were taken to area hospitals, with one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Park Police told WTOP that one person died at the scene.

WTOP’s Traffic Center said that all northbound traffic had been diverted onto northbound lanes on Interstate 395 and the 14th Street Bridge. Southbound lanes on the parkway remain open.

