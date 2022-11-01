RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » Local News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives into Potomac River

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

November 18, 2022, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Rescue crews preparing to perform a water rescue at the George Washington Parkway in Virginia. A person died after a drove into the Potomac River Thursday night.(WTOP/Dave Dildine)

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a car drove into the Potomac River on the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night.

According to U.S. Park Police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Columbia Island off Humpback Bridge. A helicopter flew over the scene as D.C. Fire and EMS assisted rescue crews at the scene.

In a tweet, Arlington Fire and EMS said two people were removed from the car. Both were taken to area hospitals, with one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Park Police told WTOP that one person died at the scene.

WTOP’s Traffic Center said that all northbound traffic had been diverted onto northbound lanes on Interstate 395 and the 14th Street Bridge. Southbound lanes on the parkway remain open.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up