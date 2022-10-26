RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Local News » Virginia man found guilty…

Virginia man found guilty in high-speed crash on GW Parkway that injured motorcyclist

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

October 26, 2022, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A federal grand jury has found an Alexandria, Virginia, man guilty of causing a crash while speeding on the George Washington Parkway that resulted in a motorcyclist losing a leg back in April.

Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless driving and speeding.

According to court records, witnesses told police that the 20-year-old motorcyclist had changed lanes in order to avoid something in the road. As the man on the bike did that, he was struck by Maynard’s Toyota Camry, which police believe at the time was going more than 100 mph.

The crash, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sent the motorcyclist flying 30 feet into the air, with the motorcycle sent some 100 yards down the road.

One of the motorcyclist’s legs below the knee was amputated during the crash. The rider also had to have steel rods put into both of his arms and in his back and has lost feeling in his left arm and left side, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that during the crash, Maynard rolled his car several times, his car almost hitting people on a footpath before it landed upside down in the Potomac River.

According to court records, several people stopped to help, including one person who was a military medical professional. That person placed a tourniquet on the motorcycle rider’s leg until first responders could arrive. Prosecutors credit those who stopped with saving the motorcyclist’s life.

Maynard will be sentenced in the case in January. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Fairfax County, VA News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up