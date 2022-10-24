With Halloween approaching, the District of Columbia is set to launch leaf collection season, and leaders are also suggesting doing something other than tossing a pumpkin in the trash.

With a week until Halloween, trees in the D.C. area are turning all kinds of magnificent colors — but we all know what happens next.

The nation’s capital is getting ready for the autumn-into-winter cleanup traditions — leaf collection, pumpkin composting and, in some years, a dusting of snow.

“Getting to the leaves immediately after they fall is not an exact science — it’s more or less like an art,” said Michael Carter, interim director of the D.C. Department of Public Works, during a news conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“We’re coming up to leaf-collection season,” said Bowser. “It begins on Nov. 7 this year, and will run through the end of January.”

Bowser said she funded an additional 110 leaf collector positions in the last budget, which represents a 50% increase, and specifically invested $1.3 million to clear leaves off protected bike lanes.

There are three ways to have leaves removed from in front of a property, Bowser said.

“You can rake or blow your leaves in front of your tree box, and the curb space,” said the mayor. “Follow the instructions of when your street or neighborhood is going to have a community pickup.”

In the event the leaves are picked up before you get around to raking, “you can bag your leaves in paper bags, but in that case you need to make an appointment, by dialing 311,” Bowser said.

The third way is to bag leaves in paper bags and bring them to the Benning Road Transfer Station, at 2300 Benning Road NE, Wednesdays through Fridays, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Don’t just throw out pumpkins

The weekend after Halloween, pumpkins can be repurposed, said Carter. On Nov. 5 and 6, undecorated, unpainted pumpkins and gourds can be dropped off at designated farmers markets in all eight wards.

“The pumpkin will be taken to a local composting site, where they will be turned into compost,” said Carter. Pumpkins decorated with paint, glitter or other inorganic matter cannot be composted.

The nine farmers markets include:

Columbia Heights Farmers Market.

Dupont Circle Farmers Market.

University of District of Columbia Farmers Market.

Palisades Farmers Market.

Uptown Farmers Market.

Brookland Farmers Market.

Eastern Market (in front of Rumsey Pool).

SW Farmers Market.

First Baptist Church of Deanwood — Outreach Center.

Carter said DPW plans to add two new satellite food waste drop-off locations in April, with the sites being operated by the community and paid for by the District. During November and December, DPW will accept online applications from entities interested in running the new sites.