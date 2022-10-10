Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents.

Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents.

The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.

The county will also provide in-person assistance to help eligible families get free internet service.

“Everyone deserves to be part of the digital world — it is a necessity,” said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement.

“Montgomery County was focused on digital equity before the pandemic, and it is critical to our economic and educational recovery efforts. I appreciate the federal, state and private sector entities for these investments and am proud of what Montgomery Connects is doing to bring much needed funding to expand digital equity programs for our residents most in need.”

The Montgomery Connects program has partnered with more than 35 organizations to host over 80 distribution events throughout the county to hand out the laptops. The program will continue into December.

Eligible residents can make an appointment at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/computer to receive a computer. New appointments are released every Sunday at 2 p.m.

Upcoming distribution events will include:

Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Plum Gar Community Center, 19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown.

Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheaton American Job Center, 11510 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring.

Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the White Oak Senior Center, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilchrist Center, 11002 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring.

“Barriers to accessing technology are also barriers to socioeconomic opportunity, education, health and one’s overall quality of life,” said council member Nancy Navarro, who chairs the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee that oversees the Montgomery Connects program.

“It’s essential that we lift up community members who have been left behind to help us achieve our county’s racial equity and social justice goals.”

More than 76% of recipients of the computers in Montgomery County are Black and Latino and come from a household where the median income is less than $50,000. The program will help them afford these services and have access to more opportunities.