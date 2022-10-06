Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed around the DMV

This year the holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 10, which means the usual array of closings and service changes around…

This year the holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 10, which means the usual array of closings and service changes around the D.C. area.

Some have begun to recognize the fall holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Others still call it Columbus Day despite the unsettling history behind the namesake of the holiday.

The day is recognized as a federal holiday, which means federal offices are closed.

Here are some more details of what you can expect in terms of what’s open and closed or running differently.

Transit

Metro: In observance of Columbus day and Indigenous Peoples Day, Metro will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.

Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus: No service, except Route 201. Route 201 will operate on Weekend/Holiday Schedule.

Montgomery County Ride On: Will be running on the normal weekday schedule, with regular rates and hours.

MTA MARC train: Running the regular R schedule on all three lines.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE): There will be no service.

TheBus (Prince George’s County): Running on regular schedule, except Route 51X which will resume on Oct. 11.

Arlington ART: ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules.

Fairfax Connector: Holiday weekday service. All routes operate regular weekday service except routes 231, 232, 335, 351, 393, 394, 395, 396, 432, 461, 494, 495, 556, 585, 599, 624, 634, 697, 698, 699, 715, 722, 724, 834, 835 and 985, which will not operate at all. Route 980 will run every 12-15 minutes instead of every 6-8 minutes.

PRTC OmniRide: OmniRide Express buses will not run, but all other OmniRide buses, including OmniRide Metro Express, the Local and East-West Express, will provide regular service.

DC

The District has recognized the holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day since 2019.

District government offices are closed, as will be DMV service centers (October 8 and 10) and inspection station.

D.C. Public Schools will be closed on Monday.

A D.C. Public Library will be open in each ward.

Trash collection day will “slide” to the next day.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian will be hosting a free program highlighting Native youth who are incorporating Indigenous voices in K–12 education and promoting inclusive conversations in our nation’s classrooms.

Maryland

The state observes Columbus Day as a state holiday. State agencies will be closed, including all Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations.

Montgomery County

In 2020, the Montgomery County Council passed its own legislation to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Prince George’s County

In 2019, the Prince George’s County Council passed to recognize Native American Day and is the only Maryland jurisdiction with a school holiday.

Prince George’s Public Schools will be closed for students. Parent-teacher conferences will commence that day.

County government offices, with the exception of public safety agencies, will be closed.

Public libraries will be closed on Oct. 9 and 10.

The 14th annual American Indian Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15. The free festival celebrates the rich and diverse culture of Native American Indians.

Howard County

in 2020, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county would no longer celebrate Columbus Day and instead would change the name of the holiday in honor of Native Americans.

Howard County Government offices, courts, animal shelter and 50+ centers will be closed.

Regular Monday trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap collection services will be in effect and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open.

The Regional Transportation Agency will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Public schools will run as scheduled.

Public libraries will be open.

Sharp’s at Waterford Farm in Brookeville is hosting a farm day that’s fun for the whole family! For just $9, you can feed the animals, take a hayride through the Cattail Creek, and harvest pumpkins and corn.

Charles County

Virginia

Columbus Day is a state holiday in the commonwealth. In 2020, former Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed the holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time in Virginia’s history.

Alexandria

All Alexandria City government offices, the Circuit Court, and DMVs will be closed.

All Alexandria Library branches, and the Alexandria Law Library will be closed.

There will be no school for students, and it will be a professional development day for all ACPS staff.

The DASH bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. The free King Street Trolley will operate from King Street Metro to Alexandria City Hall/Market Square, with service every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A new exhibit at the Alexandria Archaeology Museum starting on Tuesday, October 11 will show how archaeologists’ study changes in stone projectile point technology helped to figure out the age of an archaeological site and how the area was used.

Arlington County

Public libraries will be open.

No classes will run for students at public schools. Professional learning day for staff will continue.

County government offices and facilities will be open.

Fairfax County

Schools will be closed for students, but the professional workday will continue for staff and teachers.

The Fairfax Connector will be operating Holiday Weekday Service. All routes will operate on regular weekday service except Routes 231, 232, 335, 351, 393, 394, 395, 396, 432, 461, 494, 495, 556, 585, 599, 624, 634, 697, 698, 699, 715, 722, 724 834, 835 and 985, which will not operate at all.. Route 980 will run every 12-15 minutes instead of every 6-8 minutes.

Public libraries will be open.

No change to county trash-and-recycling pickup service.

Cox Farms in Schneider Crossroads, Fairfax, is continuing to hold their Fall Festival through Nov. 8. They are celebrating 50 years of business and you can join in on the celebration with their giant slides, world famous hayrides, rope swings, farm animals, corn field adventure, farm chores, kiddie zone, local apples and fresh cider, and so much more.

Falls Church

Falls Church City Public Schools will be open.

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed.

City Hall and all government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Elections Office) will be closed.

There will be no in-person early voting on Oct.10.

Loudoun County