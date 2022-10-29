MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
DC-area residents encouraged to drop off unneeded meds during National Drug Take Back Day

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 29, 2022, 9:41 AM

D.C.-area residents get rid of unneeded medications Saturday by leaving them at drop off locations during National Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 23rd annual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4,000 locations nationwide.

It’s free and lets participants dispose of meds that could be stolen or misused.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a news release. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

Dozens of D.C.-area police departments or sheriff’s offices are taking part in the event including law enforcement in:

The drop-off comes as over 100,000 people died of drug poisonings in 2021, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found.

The DEA cited a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that found most people who misused a prescription drug obtained the medication from a family member or friend.

How to participate

People interested in dropping off unneeded meds can find a location using an online tool on the DEA’s website.

The drop off locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of drugs. But they won’t accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquids have to be sealed in their original container, with the tightly sealed lid.

Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted as long as the lithium batteries are removed.

Many police departments provide year-round drop boxes.

