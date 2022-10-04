HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » Local News » DC area chills out…

DC area chills out on what will ‘likely be the coldest’ Oct. 4 on record

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 4, 2022, 12:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sweater weather is in on Tuesday in what meteorologists say will “likely be the coldest Oct. 4 day on record” in the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

It will be rainy like it had been since Friday night when the remnants of Ian arrived in the region. Now the storm’s leftovers have developed into a nor’easter, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

“This is bringing us rain, cold temperatures and a blustery wind … with highs only in the low to mid 50s,” Draper said.

(Courtesy National Weather Service)

Expect more rain Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph, and some scattered showers lingering through Wednesday morning.

On the bright side, the sun makes an appearance Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be nice with highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts because a cold front moves through Friday, making it chilly but sunny.

Forecast

  • Tuesday: Rainy, bluster and cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
  • Wednesday: Morning showers possible. Afternoon sun and cool. Highs in the low 60s.
  • Thursday: Sunny and gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. Isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 60s degrees.

Current weather

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

CISA aims to expand cyber defense service across fed agencies, potentially further

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up