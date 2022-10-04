DC area chills out on what will ‘likely be the coldest’ Oct. 4 on record

Sweater weather is in Tuesday in what meteorologists say will "likely be the coldest Oct. 4 day on record" in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

It will be rainy like it had been since Friday night when the remnants of Ian arrived in the region. Now the storm’s leftovers have developed into a nor’easter, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

“This is bringing us rain, cold temperatures and a blustery wind … with highs only in the low to mid 50s,” Draper said.

Expect more rain Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph, and some scattered showers lingering through Wednesday morning.

On the bright side, the sun makes an appearance Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be nice with highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts because a cold front moves through Friday, making it chilly but sunny.

Forecast

Tuesday : Rainy, bluster and cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

: Rainy, bluster and cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday : Morning showers possible. Afternoon sun and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

: Morning showers possible. Afternoon sun and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Thursday : Sunny and gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

: Sunny and gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday : Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. Isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. Isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 60s degrees.

Current weather