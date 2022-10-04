Bystanders disarm gunman during shooting in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a Maryland man who was detained by bystanders following a shooting on Saturday in Silver Spring.

The bystanders restrained Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville, until officers arrived, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Officers were called to Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring for the report of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses reported that Conway was seen laying on top of the victim and struggling over something, until the victim appeared to go limp. Conway then rolled away from the victim and was seen pointing a black .38 revolver at the victim’s head when it audibly misfired.

In a video of the encounter, one Good Samaritan can be seen jumping and kicking the suspect, grabbing him around the shoulders and disarming him. Another witness is seen jumping in to help, jumping on his back to pin him down.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was stable as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found one additional live round in the chamber of the revolver that was never fired.

Conway has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is currently being held without bond.