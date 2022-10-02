MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 29, 2022, 6:16 PM

D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C.

According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle.

The victim complied and the juvenile suspects took property from the victim before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

On Friday evening, the two suspects — a 16-year-old male from Southeast D.C. and a 13-year-old male from Capitol Heights, Maryland — were arrested and charged with armed carjacking with a gun.

At the time of arrest, the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s handgun were recovered.

Below is a map of the area:

