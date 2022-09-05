Unofficial end of summer culminates in rainy, wet weather in DC area

Showers and thunderstorms overnight bring the potential of flooding to parts of the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

The threat is mainly to the western suburbs, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

“The culprit is a slow-moving cold front that will sag into the WTOP listening area (Monday) evening and tonight,” Prinzivalli said.

Showers and storms will spread eastward through the evening, with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s.

The rain will become steadier through Monday night, with rumbles of thunder into early Tuesday, as a low pressure center slides along the front.

The latest radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers lifting northward, mainly along and west of I-95. Heavy downpours will likely accompany a number of these storms. Unsettled conditions continue into the evening and night. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/nejVIuQVJp — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 5, 2022

The best chance of heavier rain will be in the western suburbs along and west of the Blue Ridge, and that’s where there is a flood watch into Tuesday morning for 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts up to 5 inches locally.

The rain will diminish to showers Tuesday afternoon with cooler-than-average highs near 80 in the wake of the cold front.

Wednesday will also be gray and unsettled with the front south of D.C. There may be a leftover shower or two with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will finally slide southward into the area by Thursday, bringing drier air and some sun with highs near 80.

Friday looks terrific with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s, Prinzivalli said.

Forecast

Monday night: A steadier rain developing and spreading eastward across the area. Flooding possible, especially in the far west. Lows in the upper 60s in the suburbs to the lower 70s in D.C.

Tuesday: Some heavy rain in the morning, tapering to showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a stray shower or two possible, mainly early. Highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Clouds giving way to some sun. Highs near near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

Current weather