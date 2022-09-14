Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Crowds flock to London to see queen's coffin procession | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Tall ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ to visit ports in Solomons, Alexandria

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

September 14, 2022, 8:00 AM

Ahoy! The Pride of Baltimore II, a modern reproduction of an early 19th century tall ship, will be sailing to ports in Virginia and Maryland this fall.

Visitors can explore the Baltimore Clipper topsail schooner’s classic wooden deck while learning about Chesapeake Bay maritime history from the captain and crew.

“Pride of Baltimore II set sail as the goodwill ambassador for the state of Maryland in 1988,” its website says. “She was built to continue the mission of her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, tragically lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.”

Pride II will first dock at Solomons Island, Maryland, between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, before sailing to Alexandria, Virginia, for a stay between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 in the southwest end of Founder’s Park.

Deck tours in Solomons and Alexandria will be free to the public — exact openings hours will be available online, and all events are considered weather-dependent.

Tours of the tall ship will be free in Solomons and Alexandria. (Courtesy Pride of Baltimore)

The schooner will then voyage to Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to join the Sultana Downrigging Festival between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Unlike her previous stops out west, that event will be ticketed. For more details, head to the festival’s website.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

