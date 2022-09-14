Tall ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ to visit ports in Solomons, Alexandria

Visitors can explore the Baltimore Clipper topsail schooner's classic deck while learning about Chesapeake Bay maritime history from the captain and crew.

Ahoy! The Pride of Baltimore II, a modern reproduction of an early 19th century tall ship, will be sailing to ports in Virginia and Maryland this fall.

“Pride of Baltimore II set sail as the goodwill ambassador for the state of Maryland in 1988,” its website says. “She was built to continue the mission of her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, tragically lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.”

Pride II will first dock at Solomons Island, Maryland, between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, before sailing to Alexandria, Virginia, for a stay between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 in the southwest end of Founder’s Park.

Deck tours in Solomons and Alexandria will be free to the public — exact openings hours will be available online, and all events are considered weather-dependent.

The schooner will then voyage to Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to join the Sultana Downrigging Festival between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Unlike her previous stops out west, that event will be ticketed. For more details, head to the festival’s website.