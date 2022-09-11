September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 11, 2022, 4:04 PM

If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.

The District ranked 42 on the list overall and first in the country for activities, offering many free museums and other things to do in the “golden years.” It ranked much lower on affordability at 169 and low on health care with a ranking of 105.

In Howard County, Maryland, Columbia ranked 72nd, ranking 8th overall for health care and 21st for overall quality of life.

Baltimore, Maryland, was ranked 175th on the list, ranking 150th for affordability and 139th for quality of life.

If you’re looking to move out of the DMV, but not too far, Richmond, Virginia, had an overall ranking of 31, Dover, Delaware ranked 36th, Virginia Beach ranked 45th, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ranked 62nd, Norfolk, Virginia, ranked 67th, and Chesapeake, Virginia, ranked 106th.

The overall top five places to retire were Charleston, SC; Orlando, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; Miami, Florida; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See the full list online.

