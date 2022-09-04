LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Portion of Northbound BW Parkway closed near Beltway after deadly crash

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 6:11 AM

The Northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Beltway have been closed for hours Sunday morning following a two-car crash that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to U.S. Park Police.

WTOP traffic reports that police are detouring all Northbound traffic on the BW Parkway near Interstate 495 while the crash is being investigated

It happened around 2:30 a.m. A man died at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, police said.

Police said there was no other information about the crash including the cause or the identities of the people involved.

Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8’s for the latest on the road closure and how to get around the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Local News | Maryland News | Transportation News

