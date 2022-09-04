Portion of Northbound BW Parkway closed near Beltway after deadly crash

The Northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Beltway have been closed for hours Sunday morning following a two-car crash that left a man dead and a woman hurt, according to U.S. Park Police.

The Northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Beltway have been closed for hours Sunday morning following a two-car crash that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to U.S. Park Police.

WTOP traffic reports that police are detouring all Northbound traffic on the BW Parkway near Interstate 495 while the crash is being investigated

It happened around 2:30 a.m. A man died at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, police said.

Police said there was no other information about the crash including the cause or the identities of the people involved.

Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8’s for the latest on the road closure and how to get around the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.