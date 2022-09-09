Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Local News » DC-area Sept. 11 remembrance events

DC-area Sept. 11 remembrance events

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks on the Pentagon, New York City and Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Here are some events marking that solemn day in the D.C. area.

In D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee delivers remarks at a service honoring “the law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty” and “those who have perished in the years since as a consequence of their heroism on that tragic day.”

The 8:46 a.m. service is being held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, at 444 E St., NW. Attendees are instructed to arrive by 8:30 a.m. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said the service will be streamed live on its Facebook page.

  • More Local News
  • More D.C. News
  • More National News

    • In Virginia, President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an 9 a.m. observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, in Arlington, in honor of the 184 people killed there. Events begin at 6:40 a.m., with a flag unfurling on the west side of the Pentagon.

    Also in Virginia, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and representatives the city’s public safety agencies will deliver remarks at a 10 a.m. remembrance ceremony at Market Square in front of Alexandria City Hall, at 301 King St. The free event is open to the public. The city said in case of inclement weather, the ceremony will not be held.

    The Fr. Francis J. Diamond Council and Fr. Walter F. Malloy Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will host the 7th Annual Mass Honoring Military and First Responders with Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, at 3700 Old Lee Highway in Fairfax, at 11 a.m.

    The Catholic Diocese of Arlington said all active-duty military and reservists, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel are welcome to attend in dress uniform with their families.

    Matt Small

    Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

    Related News

    Recommended

    Related Categories:

    Latest News | Local News

    Tags:

    9/11 | sept. 11

    Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

    Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

    © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

    Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

    DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

    USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

    White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

    More from WTOP

    Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

    Sign up