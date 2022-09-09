DC-area Sept. 11 remembrance events

Here's a list of events marking the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the D.C. area.

Sunday marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks on the Pentagon, New York City and Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Here are some events marking that solemn day in the D.C. area.

In D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee delivers remarks at a service honoring “the law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty” and “those who have perished in the years since as a consequence of their heroism on that tragic day.”

The 8:46 a.m. service is being held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, at 444 E St., NW. Attendees are instructed to arrive by 8:30 a.m. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said the service will be streamed live on its Facebook page.

In Virginia, President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an 9 a.m. observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, in Arlington, in honor of the 184 people killed there. Events begin at 6:40 a.m., with a flag unfurling on the west side of the Pentagon.

Also in Virginia, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and representatives the city’s public safety agencies will deliver remarks at a 10 a.m. remembrance ceremony at Market Square in front of Alexandria City Hall, at 301 King St. The free event is open to the public. The city said in case of inclement weather, the ceremony will not be held.

The Fr. Francis J. Diamond Council and Fr. Walter F. Malloy Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will host the 7th Annual Mass Honoring Military and First Responders with Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, at 3700 Old Lee Highway in Fairfax, at 11 a.m.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington said all active-duty military and reservists, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel are welcome to attend in dress uniform with their families.