IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Local News » Bike, pedestrian bridge over…

Bike, pedestrian bridge over Potomac gets $20 million boost; Warner trains focus on rail bridge

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, on Friday handed over $20 million in federal money to build the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project across the Potomac River, which would provide non-car options near the 14th Street Bridge — but Warner says the “the big enchilada” comes next.

The project, connecting East and West Potomac parks, in D.C., with Long Bridge Park and the Mount Vernon Trail in Arlington, will provide a smooth, dedicated path for walkers or bikers.

Currently, cyclists and walkers can use the path on the 14th Street Bridge or Memorial Bridge, but those are “a little hairy,” said Warner, who added he has crossed the 14th Street Bridge on his bike.

While the $20 million for the bridge and pedestrian project was made possible by Warner’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, he’ll next be “asking for a large contribution from the feds,” to build a new two-track span parallel to the Long Bridge, which serves as the main route for trains traveling south of the District.

The new bridge would double the capacity at a perpetual choke point for rail traffic on the East Coast.

“Right now, the one bridge over the Potomac is shared with freight rail, and freight rail gets first dibs,” said Warner. “We’ve got to get the rail bridge created that will be dedicated to passenger rail.”

When it’s completed, the new bridge would carry only passenger trains, including Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express. The current bridge, owned by CSX, would be used exclusively for freight rail.

“If we’re ever going to have high-speed rail, we have to have this dedicated passenger rail line,” Warner said.

In 2019, then-Gov. Ralph Northam and CSX announced a $3.7 billion agreement for the commonwealth to buy 225 miles of track and build new passenger rail improvements. The goal was to dramatically increase Amtrak and VRE service, and get hourly service between Richmond and D.C.

Warner was joined at an event Friday by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey, Alexandria City Vice Mayor Amy Jackson, and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler.

“We know people in our region want more opportunities to to get around without cars,” Bowser said. “People want to live and work near train stations — they want to get around on bikes and scooters and buses, and enjoy all that this region has to offer.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

House passes continuing resolution averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up