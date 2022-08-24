RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Local News »

Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 4:08 PM

Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Blacklick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching a description and followed it. A short pursuit ended along the right side of the bridge. It is unclear what happened after police stopped the vehicle.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all lanes of the I-495/Beltway Outer Loop reopened around 3:30 p.m. following a police investigation. Residual delays remain. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

