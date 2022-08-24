Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge

Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop after a Fairfax County police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Blacklick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching a description and followed it. A short pursuit ended along the right side of the bridge. It is unclear what happened after police stopped the vehicle.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all lanes of the I-495/Beltway Outer Loop reopened around 3:30 p.m. following a police investigation. Residual delays remain.

Below is a map of the area: