National Night Out events in DC, Md. and Va.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 1:43 PM

Tuesday night marks the 39th annual National Night Out, and there will be events across D.C. Maryland and Virginia.

National Night Out aims for the police and the community to come together to try to build bridges. According to the National Night Out website, “it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

See a list of community events around the D.C. below.

DC

Each police district in the nation’s capital will host an event.

“On National Night Out, we come together and recognize that across all eight wards, we share a common goal — to build a safer, stronger D.C.,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to get know your neighbors, to connect with representatives from D.C. Government, and to meet the officers who patrol our neighborhoods.”

District Location Time
First District
(Kick-Off location)		 Lincoln Park
1100 East Capitol Street NE		 5pm-8pm
Second District Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street NW		 5pm-8pm
Third District Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street NW		 5pm-8pm
Fourth District Emery Heights Community Center
5701 Georgia Avenue NW		 4pm-8pm
Fifth District Joseph Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street NE		 4pm-9pm
Sixth District JC Nalle Elementary School (field)
219 50th Street SE		 2pm-6pm
Seventh District TheARC (parking lot)
1901 Mississippi Avenue SE		 4pm-7pm

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Police Department Eastern Branch will host an event at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Station from 6 to 8 p.m.

Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Police Department does not have a schedule of events for National Night Out.

Baltimore County

For events in Baltimore County, visit the Baltimore County Police Department website.

Calvert County

For a list of community events in Calvert County, click here.

Charles County

According to National Night Out coordinator Gus Proctor, 45 Charles County neighborhoods have planned events.

Frederick County

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department is holding an event at Ballenger Creek Park, at 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, in Frederick, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Howard County

Howard County, along with the National Town Watch, will host an event at Long Reach High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Montgomery County

The Takoma Park Police Department and Gaithersburg Police Department are planning to participate in this event.

Prince George’s County

For events in Prince George’s County, visit the Prince George’s County website.

Virginia

Alexandria

For events in the city of Alexandria, visit the City of Alexandria website.

Arlington County

Events like cookouts, block parties and ice cream socials will happen simultaneously throughout Arlington County and all over the country.

Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services will celebrate the event at two community centers:

Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate, at 12125 Pinecrest Rd., in Reston, and the Gum Springs Community Center, at 8100 Fordson Rd., in Alexandria. Both events are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun County

National Night Out will be celebrated at the Loudoun Valley Community Center, at 320 W. School St. in Purcellville.

Prince William County

The Prince William County Police will host an event.

Stafford County

Stafford County Police will hold their National Night Out in October as some jurisdictions choose to do each year.

