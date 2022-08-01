WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
How wet was last month? 6th-wettest July in 80 years

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 1:29 PM

July was full of rainy days, and the month ranked high historically for the D.C. area.

This was the sixth-wettest July on record at Reagan National Airport.

Three of the six wettest Julys in D.C. since 1941, when weather records started being kept at what is now Reagan National Airport, have happened in the last six years, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

If it seems as if there has been a lot of rainfall in July in recent years, you are not imagining things. Data from the National Weather Service shows that July in 2019 and 2020 each saw roughly 6.5 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals in inches for July in DC
11.06 1945
9.73 2018
9.44 1969
9.15 2017
8.12 1970
7.61 2022
7.16 1975
7.15 1958
6.98 2004
6.51 2020
6.49 2019
6.06 2005
5.88 1956
5.76 2003
5.69 1981

It also made a mark in the official weather records for the area.

“That was good enough for the 13th-rainiest July on record with weather records going back to 1870. It was indeed a very soggy month,” said Bell said.

August begins with a warming trend before the high rain chances return by week’s end, Bell said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Local News | Weather News

