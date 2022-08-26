$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon.
Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon.
About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said flames began in an electrical closet on the 9th floor of the North tower, causing heavy smoke on multiple floors.
More — Grovesnor House; Floors 8,9 & 10 of north wing are unihabitable (residents from ~30 apartments displaced); Damage ~$800K, incl $750K structure & $50K contents; Cause, accidental, most probably unknown malfunction/failure (arc) within electric busway https://t.co/yI719fP9vXpic.twitter.com/xnOqwy77s3
