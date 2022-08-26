$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon.

The accidental electrical fire produced heavy smoke on several upper floors and lobby area, and the sprinklers contained the fire on 9th floor. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer The fire caused damage on a number of upper floors and in the lobby area. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer Here's another example of the damage caused by the electrical fire that was mostly likely caused when an arc blew through the metal housing of a busway, fire officials said. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer The damage from the fire was about $800,000. Of that, $750,000 in damage was to the building, while $50,000 was to its contents. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer Emergency vehicles outside Grosvenor House. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer

About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said flames began in an electrical closet on the 9th floor of the North tower, causing heavy smoke on multiple floors.

More — Grovesnor House; Floors 8,9 & 10 of north wing are unihabitable (residents from ~30 apartments displaced); Damage ~$800K, incl $750K structure & $50K contents; Cause, accidental, most probably unknown malfunction/failure (arc) within electric busway https://t.co/yI719fP9vX pic.twitter.com/xnOqwy77s3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 25, 2022

No injuries were reported as residents in about 30 apartments on the eighth, ninth and 10 floors were displaced.

According to Piringer, the units on those floors are uninhabitable.

Below is the map of location of Grosvenor House in Rockville.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.