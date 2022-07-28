Trial system allows people to report helicopter noises in DC area

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced that a trial helicopter noise reporting system has been launched in the D.C. area.

A trial helicopter noise reporting system has been launched in the National Capital Region.

On Wednesday, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced in a news release that residents can report unwanted helicopter noises by going online, through the mobile app or by calling 877-209-3200.

Aircraft noise has been an issue for residents in the D.C. region, especially those living near Reagan National Airport and Montgomery County Airpark.

As a result, in March 2021, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine urged the Federal Aviation Administration to change its airport noise policy, because it was using outdated and inadequate information to set its rules.

In January 2021, the Government Accountability Office advised the FAA to create a mechanism to swap helicopter noise information with helicopter operators in the NCR, Norton said.

The FAA published a Neighborhood Environmental Survey about the possible factors in the increase in annoyance in the survey results.

Norton said the trial system is being run by the Eastern Region Helicopter Council and Helicopter Association International.

“While I am concerned that the FAA is not operating the trial helicopter noise reporting system itself, it is important that helicopter noise issues be submitted to the system, so that we can have a better idea which operators are causing noise problems and where they are concentrated,” Norton said in the release. “I look forward to learning the results of the system.”

The FAA will weigh the results of the trial system.