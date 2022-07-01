FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Home » Local News » Suspects target mail carriers…

Suspects target mail carriers in multiple armed robberies in the D.C. area

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a string of armed robberies that took place over two days in the D.C. metro area, six mail carriers had property stolen from them.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspects — described by officials as two young, Black males wearing ski masks, one armed with a handgun — stole property from six mail carriers. During the robberies, the agency says the suspects held mail carriers at gunpoint and twice assaulted post office workers, who both sustained minor injuries.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is launching an investigation into the violent robberies.

“It is a sad state of things when it comes down to robberies against someone that provides an essential service to our communities. But it’s happening here, and it’s got to end,” Michael Martel, a public information officer for the Postal Inspection Service, said during a press conference.

Although the suspects have not stolen any mail, they have stolen personal and “postal service” property from mail carriers, Martel said.

The first robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday, in Takoma Park, Maryland, where the post office worker was assaulted. Shortly after, another mail carrier was robbed while on their route in D.C. around the 5900 Block of 8th Street NE.

The next day, July 1, a third mail carrier was robbed in Wheaton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, another letter carrier was robbed in nearby Beltsville.

USPIS says another incident occurred in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW. A post office worker was delivering his route when he was approached by one of the suspects. The suspect then demanded property, struck the mail carrier in the chin and snatched the property before fleeing in a black sedan, Martel, the Postal Inspection Service official, said.

The final robbery on July 1 reported by the Postal Inspection Service was in Columbia, Maryland, at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who has more information about these robberies can reach out to U.S. postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455. The Postal Inspection Service statement said anyone who relays information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspects will be rewarded with up to $50,000.

Acacia James contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up