Suspects target mail carriers in multiple armed robberies in the D.C. area

Two suspects have robbed six mail carriers over the course of two days, according to a Friday statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Two of the mail carriers involved in the robberies were assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

In a string of armed robberies that took place over two days in the D.C. metro area, six mail carriers had property stolen from them.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspects — described by officials as two young, Black males wearing ski masks, one armed with a handgun — stole property from six mail carriers. During the robberies, the agency says the suspects held mail carriers at gunpoint and twice assaulted post office workers, who both sustained minor injuries.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is launching an investigation into the violent robberies.

“It is a sad state of things when it comes down to robberies against someone that provides an essential service to our communities. But it’s happening here, and it’s got to end,” Michael Martel, a public information officer for the Postal Inspection Service, said during a press conference.

Although the suspects have not stolen any mail, they have stolen personal and “postal service” property from mail carriers, Martel said.

The first robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday, in Takoma Park, Maryland, where the post office worker was assaulted. Shortly after, another mail carrier was robbed while on their route in D.C. around the 5900 Block of 8th Street NE.

The next day, July 1, a third mail carrier was robbed in Wheaton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, another letter carrier was robbed in nearby Beltsville.

USPIS says another incident occurred in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW. A post office worker was delivering his route when he was approached by one of the suspects. The suspect then demanded property, struck the mail carrier in the chin and snatched the property before fleeing in a black sedan, Martel, the Postal Inspection Service official, said.

The final robbery on July 1 reported by the Postal Inspection Service was in Columbia, Maryland, at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who has more information about these robberies can reach out to U.S. postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455. The Postal Inspection Service statement said anyone who relays information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspects will be rewarded with up to $50,000.

Acacia James contributed to this story.