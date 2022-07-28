WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Local News » Report: Patients abused at…

Report: Patients abused at Psychiatric Institute of Washington

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 28, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new report from the District claims some patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington are being abused and neglected.

The group Disability Rights DC said many patients at the Tenleytown Institute are traumatized during their stay and in some cases physically injured.

The report also says there is a lack of oversight at the facility, as it’s the second straight year that the group has found such problems at the 130-bed facility.

The institute responded saying, “The facility delivers evidence-based, trauma-informed care that provides meaningful clinical outcomes to patients.”

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

To institutionalize DevSecOps, Navy's Black Pearl aims to 'commoditize the boring stuff'

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

New sexual assault policies across the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up