Report: Patients abused at Psychiatric Institute of Washington

A new report from the District claims some patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington are being abused and neglected.

The group Disability Rights DC said many patients at the Tenleytown Institute are traumatized during their stay and in some cases physically injured.

The report also says there is a lack of oversight at the facility, as it’s the second straight year that the group has found such problems at the 130-bed facility.

The institute responded saying, “The facility delivers evidence-based, trauma-informed care that provides meaningful clinical outcomes to patients.”