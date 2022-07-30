WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » Local News » No jackpot for Maryland…

No jackpot for Maryland and Virginia lottery players, but some snag smaller prizes

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

July 30, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Although Friday’s massive more than $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot went to a lucky person who bought the ticket in Illinois, dozens of winners throughout Maryland and Virginia managed to snag smaller cash prizes of up to $20,000.

Maryland had more than 300,000 winning tickets sold for the July 29 drawing, with seven people winning $10,000, and one person winning $20,000, according to Seth Elkin, spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

In Virginia, more than 400,000 winning tickets were sold, with three $10,000 winners and one $20,000 winner, according to Virginia Lottery News. The $20,000 winning ticket was sold online, while the three $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Gainesville, Warrenton and Stafford.

Both the Maryland and Virginia winners of the $20,000 prize had originally won $10,000, but  doubled their winnings with the $1 Megaplier option on their tickets.

Friday’s drawing also produced six $2 million winners and 20 $1 million winners across the country, but none were located in Maryland or Virginia, Elkin said.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Since April, the Virginia Lottery said the sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia have generated more than $30 million for public education in the state.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up