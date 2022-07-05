Nearly 100 suspected drunken drivers arrested in Maryland over Fourth of July weekend

State police said troopers arrested 95 impaired drivers between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, through regular road patrols and special patrols focused on Route 50, the heavily traveled highway to popular vacation destinations.

In a news release Tuesday, state police said troopers arrested 95 impaired drivers between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, through regular road patrols and special patrols focused on Route 50, the heavily traveled highway to popular vacation destinations.

Along with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, troopers arrested 14 suspected impaired drivers on Route 50 and handed out 852 citations and warnings.

In addition, troopers worked “saturation patrols” on the Beltway in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, and Interstate 70 in Howard County.

In all, police issued 1,396 citations and warnings across those four counties.

In Virginia over the same four days, troopers arrested 69 suspected drunken drivers during a four-day “crash awareness reduction effort” in the state, according to Virginia State Police.

In addition, troopers cited more than 4,200 speeders and more than 1,500 reckless drivers.

Overall, nine people were killed in crashes on Virginia highways over the holiday, including in Loudoun County. The other fatal crashes were in Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William and Warren counties, as well as in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Three of the traffic deaths were motorcyclists; one involved an ATV.

Last year, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways during the four days around the July 4 holiday.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle in a statement.

“As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction-free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives.”

Traffic deaths in Virginia hit a 14-year high last year, according to statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office.