Clarksburg man dead, struck by car, after Lyft driver orders him out of vehicle in Dewey Beach

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 25, 2022, 5:48 AM

A Clarksburg, Maryland, man is dead — struck by a passing car — after his Lyft driver stopped on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach, Delaware, and ordered him and five others out of the vehicle early Sunday.

Delaware State Police have yet to release the 43-year-old man’s identity.

The police said the Lyft driver picked up the man and his friends in Dewey Beach around 1:44 a.m. Sunday, and was taking them to Bethany Beach when the group and the driver got into an argument.

The driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the left lane of Coastal Highway/Route 1 in the area of Anchors Way and demanded everybody get out.

As the victim got out, he was struck by a 27-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla who was changing lanes to avoid the stopped Lyft vehicle. The Corolla’s driver stopped at the accident scene, but the Lyft driver took off.

The police have not identified the Lyft driver.

The other passengers were not hurt.

A reconstruction team continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to call 302-703-3264, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Below is a map of where the collision occurred:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

