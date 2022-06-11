Tractor trailer hauling orange juice catches fire on Capital Beltway

A tractor trailer hauling orange juice caught on fire on the Capital Beltway near National Harbor on Saturday morning.

A tractor trailer hauling orange juice caught fire on the Capital Beltway near National Harbor on Saturday morning. Traffic was slowed on the Outer Loop at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge for over eight hours due to clean up of the burned trailer.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Prince George’s County firefighters responded to a large vehicle fire on the Outer Loop thru lanes near Interstate 295.

According to officials, the trailer was uncoupled from the semi-truck when they arrived. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

During the day, highway crews used an excavator and roll off dumpsters to remove thousands of pounds of burned orange juice containers from the trailer.

Beltway Outer Loop Thru Lanes near I-295, juice cleanup ongoing after morning truck fire 🔥 #MDtraffic pic.twitter.com/1LeLBeDI9B — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 11, 2022

All lanes on the Outer Loop of the Beltway were reopened around 6 p.m.