RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Local News » Rare, exotic — and…

Rare, exotic — and stinky — Corpse Flower blooms at US botanic garden

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

June 5, 2022, 9:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Peak bloom of the 2021 corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum), at the U.S. Botanic Garden.

It’s described as smelling like rotting meat, which is how it got its name, “The Corpse Flower.”

The plant bloomed on Thursday evening at a height of just over 8 feet tall. The US Botanic Garden said it’s the first bloom for the 9-year-old plant.

It can take seven to ten years for the plant to gain enough energy to bloom, according to the Chicago Botanic Garden. Peak bloom is short lived, and lasts about 36 hours.

When it does bloom, the tall spadix, which looks like a yellow telephone pole, is wrapped by a spathe: a maroon colored, petal-like ring.

The Corpse Flower, or Amorphophallus titanum, is native to Indonesia, and is listed as endangered, with fewer than 1,000 estimated remaining in the wild.

It’s the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom and can grow up to 12 feet.

Visitors can find it on display in the Garden Court of the Conservatory.

The garden displayed its first Corpse Flower bloom in 2003. And in 2017, more than 130,000 people came to see the bloom.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up