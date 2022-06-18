RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Home » Local News » Greenbelt, Landover, Springfield still…

Greenbelt, Landover, Springfield still viable options for new FBI HQ

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Maryland locations and one in Virginia are still considered viable sites for a new FBI headquarters.

The General Services Administration during a phone briefing Friday said that the sites in Greenbelt, Landover and Springfield still meet the FBI’s needs, Federal News Network reports.

  • More Government News
  • More D.C. News
  • More Local News

    • Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony Brown all called the finding a “positive step.”

    The Democrats released the following statement:

    Today’s GSA finding that the two Maryland FBI campus sites remain viable options to meet the needs of the Bureau is another positive step toward our goal of securing a new, consolidated headquarters. For far too long, the FBI workforce has remained in a building that does not meet their security or operational needs. That’s why we will keep pushing for the new headquarters, and we are confident that the Maryland sites in Greenbelt and Landover are the best locations. We urge the GSA to work quickly, in accordance with the provisions we secured in the Omnibus law enacted in March, to select a final headquarters location this fall.”

    GSA back in 2014 narrowed the list of potential sites for the FBI headquarters to the two in Prince George’s County and the one in Fairfax County, but shortly after former President Donald Trump took office, his administration opted to keep the current J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. That move came despite more than a decade of planning to move toward a consolidation of the FBI at a new location.

    When President Joe Biden took office, senators in Maryland and Virginia urged his administration to resume the plans for a suburban headquarters.

    The current headquarters has crumbling facades, aging infrastructure and security limitations, members of Maryland’s congressional delegation has said. A 2018 inspector general’s report determined that rebuilding on the same site would cost more than relocation, and would accommodate 2,306 fewer employees than a consolidated suburban facility.

    Colleen Kelleher

    Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

    Related News

    Recommended

    Related Categories:

    Government News | Local News

    Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

    Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

    © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

    Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

    Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

    IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

    Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

    More from WTOP

    Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

    Sign up