DC, Virginia prepare rollout of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 10:30 PM

On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children as young as six months beginning next week. Health officials in Virginia and the District are preparing for that rollout.

For children between the ages of six months and five years old, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a three-dose series with the first two doses administered 3 weeks apart and a third dose at least two months after the second dose. The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series administered 4 weeks apart.

More details on COVID-19 pediatric vaccines can be found here.

If you live in D.C. or Virginia, here’s what you need to know to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Washington, D.C.

Following the CDC’s announcement, D.C. Mayor Bowser’s office released a statement saying the District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages six months and older at COVID centers in all eight wards beginning on Tuesday.

Doses of the vaccine will be limited initially, with each vaccination center receiving only 150 doses of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on the first day — then 60 doses of Pfizer and 140 doses of Moderna available each following day.

For parents or guardians bringing their children to the COVID centers for vaccination, they will need to show proof of District residency, which includes “an ID, piece of mail with your name and address on it, lease, etc.”

In addition, schedules at all COVID centers in the city have been adjusted to be open on Tuesday to receive the first wave of parents bringing their children for the first dose. Other participating vaccine locations are listed on the vaccinate.dc.gov website.

Here are the locations of D.C.’s COVID centers and their schedules for the coming week:

Ward Address Hours
1 1000 U Street NW Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
3 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW Monday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
4 4704 13th Street NW Monday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
5 2350 Washington Place NE, Ste 105-N Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
6 507 8th Street SE Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
7 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE Monday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED

 

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health sent out a news release Saturday stressing to parents that health care providers may choose which specific vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) to offer their patients. Parents are encouraged to check in with their physician or health care provider to find out which one they offer.

VDH also said that they have been planning for vaccine eligibility to expand for several and that parents have several options on where they can take their children. They include:

  • Pediatric offices
  • Family practice offices
  • Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)
  • Retail pharmacies for children ages 3 years and older
  • Local Health Departments

If you are a Virginia resident, you can find free vaccination opportunities near you by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

