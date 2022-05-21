Saturday scorcher: Record-high temps forecast for DC area

It's going to feel like August in the D.C. area Saturday, but it's only May and still springtime. Here's what you need to know for this scorcher of a weekend.

It’s going to feel like August in the D.C. area Saturday, but it’s only May and still springtime. Here’s what you need to know for this scorcher of a weekend.

“It’s going to be the hottest day in May in the last 11 years,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. Temperatures are expected to reach a record-high 96 degrees with abundant sunshine, and heat indexes close to 100 degrees.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said it will dangerously hot and humid.

“The abrupt beginning of hot temperatures early in the season after a relatively cool spring brings an increased risk of heat illnesses unless proper precautions are taken for those working

or recreating outdoors,” the National Weather Service said, urging people to take extra precautions during this heat.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s heat emergency plan at 2 p.m. Friday. That means cooling centers will be open and free transportation can be arranged to shelters.

The District’s pools don’t open until Memorial Day, but Bowser said several spray parks across the city would open early. They will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full list is online.

Sunday will be not as hot, with temperatures expected to reach in the low 90s. However, there may be a round of late-day storms, followed by a cold front that will see highs back in the low 70s next week.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Storms, possibly severe, later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Storms, possibly severe, later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s. MONDAY: Showers, much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Showers, much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. TUESDAY: Possible showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Matt Delaney contributed to this report.