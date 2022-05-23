Park Police seek info on BW Parkway road rage incidents

U.S. Park Police are on the hunt for information in a series of road rage incidents on the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

U.S. Park Police are on the hunt for information in a series of road rage incidents on the Baltimore Washington Parkway last Friday.

Police said it happened between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The vehicle they’re looking for is a four-door black Ford Fusion driven by a Black woman with a Black man as the passenger. Both are in their early to mid-20s, according to authorities.

The man was reported to be armed with a handgun in one of the incidents.

Anyone who witnessed or was involved in road rage incidents on May 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the Baltimore Washington Parkway is asked to call 202-379-4877 or email USPP_Tipline@nps.gov.