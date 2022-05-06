RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
DC police officer arrested after fight in Prince George’s Co.

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 10:22 PM

A D.C. police officer was arrested Friday morning after a fight inside a business in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the incident occurred before 3 a.m. on the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Dennis Sfoglia brandished a weapon and threatened an employee of the business following a dispute.

Sfoglia was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and other charges.

In a statement to WTOP, D.C. police said Sfoglia is currently on noncontact duty status.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

