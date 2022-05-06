DC police officer arrested after fight in Prince George’s Co.

A D.C. police officer was arrested Friday morning after a fight inside a business in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the incident occurred before 3 a.m. on the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Dennis Sfoglia brandished a weapon and threatened an employee of the business following a dispute.

Sfoglia was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and other charges.

In a statement to WTOP, D.C. police said Sfoglia is currently on noncontact duty status.

Below is the area where it happened.