Home » Local News » Missing Maryland 9-year-old girl found

Missing Maryland 9-year-old girl found

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 9:20 PM

The missing 9-year-old Maryland girl has been found unharmed.

An AMBER Alert had been issued Tuesday for Savannah Heaton, 9, who was last seen with her sister Magen Ashley Wallen, 33, in Westminster in Carroll County, Maryland. At the time, Heaton was with her aunt, who currently has ordered custody, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heaton was taken by known suspects, including Wallen. The girl was found was found just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in Edgemere in Baltimore County.

Wallen is in custody. Charges will be updated Wednesday,

