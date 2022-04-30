Where to get rid of old medications for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and local police stations want you to get those unwanted and unneeded medications out of your house and disposed of properly.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and local police stations want you to get those unwanted and unneeded medications out of your house and disposed of properly.

There are several locations in the D.C. region set up and ready to get rid of those medications safely.

The service is free and anonymous and the goal is to get as many drugs out of homes as needed.

About half the people who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from friends or family members, and overdose deaths of people taking opioids skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Items that will not be accepted on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration include:

Liquids

Intravenous solutions

Needles

Compressed cylinders, such as asthma inhalers

Medications containing iodine

Illicit drugs

You can find a drug take back day collection site close to you on the DEA website by entering a ZIP code, county or state.

See below on where to drop off medications in your area on Saturday.

D.C.

The D.C. police department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Anyone can surrender pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all District police stations and participating local hospitals. Find the exact locations on the D.C. police website.

Maryland

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with the DEA as well as other federal, state, and local law enforcement officials at 5305 Village Center Drive in Columbia, Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by HC DrugFree and the Howard County Police Department.

The Gaithersburg Police Department wants you to bring your unused medications for disposal to the police station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday with no liquids or syringes accepted, which is the same for Prince George’s County.

April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Help Prince George’s County prevent drug overdoses and addiction by safely getting rid of old medications in your house.#drugtakebackday2022 #addiction #overdose Additional drop-off locations: https://t.co/4a3CS9ODMf pic.twitter.com/iZafADIEfo — Prince George’s County Health Dept. (@PGCHealth) April 26, 2022

The Rockville City Police Department will be hosting a drive up and drop off event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rockville City Police Station parking lot at 2 West Montgomery Ave.

You can also drop off prescription and over-the-counter medications at the City of Takoma Park Police Department at 7500 Maple Avenue in the first floor lobby.

The Montgomery County Police Department also listed additional locations throughout the county on Twitter.

Virginia

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Arlington County Police Department and the DEA will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft. See a list of complete locations on the Arlington County Police Department website.

In the Fairfax-Falls Church community there are several locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including location police stations and hospitals. See a complete list on the government website.

There will also be multiple locations in Loudoun County where area residents can properly dispose of their unwanted medications.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.