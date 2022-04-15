RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Retired NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger in hospice

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 5:51 PM

Wendy Rieger, who anchored NBC Washington’s afternoon broadcast for more than 25 years until her retirement last December, has entered hospice care.

Anchor Jim Handly gave an update during Friday’s broadcast on Rieger, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer.

“She is being well taken care of now in hospice. She is relaxed, comfortable and with her closest loved ones,” NBC Washington reported. “Things got harder for Wendy this week.”

When she retired late last year, Rieger said her retirement had been in the works for a couple years, and she was looking forward to what the future holds. She talked about her farm in Rappahannock County and pondered what to do with that land.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser honored Rieger on her retirement by proclaiming Dec. 17, 2021 as Wendy Rieger Day in the District.

Those who worked with Rieger and knew her expressed their sadness at the news.

Her former colleague Doreen Gentzler shared a photo of the two of them from October 2020 at Rieger’s Rappahannock County home.

“She’s surrounded by love and support right now and I hope she can see beautiful blue skies ahead,” Gentzler wrote.

Fox 5 meteorologist Sue Palka, who recently retired, tweeted that “words aren’t sufficient.”

Rieger also previously worked at WTOP.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

