Police identify man found dead inside car in Suitland

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 5, 2022, 1:22 AM

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police said they were called to Suitland Road near Silver Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

They found Demarcus Butler, 30, of District Heights, in the driver’s seat of an SUV. He had been shot multiple times.

Butler was taken to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Prince George’s County police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where Butler was found.

