Online learning will no longer be an option for some students across the D.C. region as school leaders try to get kids back in the classroom.

Many students across our region have already returned to in person learning. But, for those still learning online, that option could go away for the next academic year, according to The Washington Post.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, virtual learning provided during the pandemic will end after the school year.

Officials will instead focus on an education program called “homebound instruction.” That’s an option that already existed for students with significant health risks before the pandemic

In Prince Georges County, Maryland, students in grades 7-12 will still have a full-time online option. For students in that district, those who meet certain medical requirements can continue learning online, but it’s unclear whether the program will be offered for the next school year.

D.C. public schools offer a virtual academy for students with certain medical conditions and some of the charter schools offer virtual learning as well, The Post said.

In Arlington County, Virginia, the virtual offerings in public schools will end after the school year, and the approximately 600 students in the program will be moving back to their home schools, according to the Washington Post article.

In Prince William County, Virginia, officials announced this week that only 1,000 seats in their online learning program will be offered for K-8 students next year.

The program will be available for students, or siblings of current students, with health conditions associated with a weakened immune system and are applying to the PWCS Virtual Academy.

Priority will be given to students who have specific health conditions which compromise their immune systems and their siblings. All remaining seats will be filled by lottery.

Both Alexandria City and Loudoun County public schools plan to continue offering the online learning option, according to The Post.