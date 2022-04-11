How to watch memorial for Ch. 9 anchor Bruce Johnson

A memorial dedicated to award-winning Channel 9 anchor Bruce Johnson will go live at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

A memorial dedicated to award-winning WUSA9 journalist and anchor Bruce Johnson will go live at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

His family set up a website where you can access the link to watch his memorial once it goes live.

Johnson died after a heart attack on April 3, according to WUSA9. He was 71.

A staple on televisions throughout the D.C. area for over 40 years, Johnson joined WUSA9 in March 1976 and stayed with the station until his retirement in December 2020.

The lauded anchor earned numerous awards throughout his career, including acclaim from the Board of Governors of the National Capital Chesapeake Bureau of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Johnson also was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame, the Washington D.C. Hall of Fame.

According to WUSA9, he won 22 Emmy awards and was the author of three books.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Lori, three children — Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn — and four grandchildren.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.