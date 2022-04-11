RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Slovakia denies air defense is destroyed | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » Local News » How to watch memorial…

How to watch memorial for Ch. 9 anchor Bruce Johnson

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A memorial dedicated to award-winning WUSA9 journalist and anchor Bruce Johnson will go live at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

His family set up a website where you can access the link to watch his memorial once it goes live.

Johnson died after a heart attack on April 3, according to WUSA9. He was 71.

A staple on televisions throughout the D.C. area for over 40 years, Johnson joined WUSA9 in March 1976 and stayed with the station until his retirement in December 2020.

The lauded anchor earned numerous awards throughout his career, including acclaim from the Board of Governors of the National Capital Chesapeake Bureau of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Johnson also was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame, the Washington D.C. Hall of Fame.

According to WUSA9, he won 22 Emmy awards and was the author of three books.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Lori, three children — Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn — and four grandchildren.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Local News | TV News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up